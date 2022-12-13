Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi row: Court rejects transfer application moved by Hindu petitioners

The court of Mathura district judge rejected a transfer application moved by the Hindu petitioners seeking the creation of a special court to hear all cases related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue pending in Mathura courts. The petitioners now plan to move the high court.

“The court of district judge in Mathura has rejected the transfer application moved by Hindu petitioners seeking the creation of a special court to hear all cases related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi pending in different courts of Mathura,” said Tanveer Ahmed, counsel and secretary of the management committee of Shahi Eidgah Mosque, which adjoins the Krishna Janmabhoomi.

The court held that there was no sufficient ground presented by the petitioners to allow the transfer application, which was thus dismissed, he added.

“We had opposed the transfer application. During arguments held on November 28, 2022, we had submitted before the district judge court that the petitioners were at fault for delaying the matter after the Court of Civil Judge, Senior Division, Mathura had, on July 25, ordered for day-to-day hearing in the petition. The petitioners filed a revision against the said order of the civil judge senior division, Mathura...but moved a transfer application in the court of the district Judge alleging delay in the disposal of the case, which was unfounded,” Ahmed observed.

Meanwhile, Mahendra Pratap Singh, one of the Hindu petitioners and the counsel who moved the transfer application, said they would be moving the Allahabad High Court against the order, which was released on Monday, to press the need for a special court, and clubbing of all cases related to Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi for hearing in the special court so for proper disposal of such a “sensitive and urgent matter”.

Rajendra Maheshwari, another counsel for the Hindu petitioners, stated that the power for the creation of a special court and clubbing of all cases related to the issue was vested in the high court. “Thus, we had sought a recommendation by the district judge, Mathura court in this regard but the transfer application was rejected.”

“We have an administrative recourse too and might move another application before the District Judge, Mathura seeking such a recommendation or else move the high court,” Maheshwari added.

It may be recalled that the arguments on the transfer application were held on November 28, 2022, after which the court reserved its order.

“We had filed the transfer application to have all cases related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue to be transferred to a special court, similar to the Ram Janmabhoomi issue in Ayodhya, to ensure a fast-track hearing,” said Mahendra Pratap Singh.

There are more than a dozen cases concerning the Krishna Janmabhoomi issue filed in the Mathura courts since September 2020.

