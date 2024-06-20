Staff exodus, director vacancy plague lucknow’s KSSSCI hospital

A new, full-time director was expected to join the Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital (KSSSCIH) after the elections. However, the institute encountered another setback when a senior faculty member resigned, becoming the 15th to leave. The institute has already been without a full-time director for the past two years. Kalyan Singh Super Speciality Cancer Institute and Hospital in Lucknow (Sourced)

Dr Himanshu Prince Yadav, who served in the Palliative Care department, recently resigned, leaving the department without an assistant professor or senior faculty.

Previous faculty members who resigned from KSSSCIH include Dr Esha Zafa (DM Medical Oncology), Dr Sai Saran (DM critical care), Dr Indu Shukla (head and neck surgeon), Dr Saurav Vij (DM onco-anaesthesia), Dr Swati (DM onco-anaesthesia), Dr Tanmoy Ghatak (anaesthesia), Dr Tapas Singh (anaesthesia), Dr Brijesh Mishra (plastic surgery), Dr Richa Srivastava, Dr Satya Prakash (transfusion medicine), Dr HS Pahwa (Surgery), Dr Kanika (hospital administration), Dr Vandana (gynaecology), and Dr Parul (microbiology).

When asked, the departing faculty cited personal reasons and the pursuit of academic and financial growth as motivations for their resignations.

Established in 2016 with the ambition of becoming North India’s premier centre for cancer treatment, KSSSCIH continues to struggle to fulfil its patient care mission without a full-time director. Currently, Prof RK Dhiman, director of PGI, is overseeing operations in addition to his responsibilities at PGI.

The directorial interview process was conducted in March, and due to the election declaration, the announcement of the new director’s name was postponed. Despite the conclusion of elections, the final decision on the appointment remains pending.