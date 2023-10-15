Staff salary, arrear payment process at govt-aided U.P. schools to be fully online now

The entire process of salary and arrear payment of teachers and other staff of all 4,512 government-aided secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh is set to be online. Once online payment process starts through Manav Sampada or e-Human Resource Management system portal, thousands of teachers and staff of these institutions will get their salaries and arrears on time. Students at a government-aided school in Prayagraj. (HT File)

With this, the rush of sending salary bills from these schools to the offices of the respective district inspectors of schools (DIoSes) every month will become a thing of the past, say state secondary education department officials while confirming the move.

Additional chief secretary, secondary education, Deepak Kumar issued orders in this regard to director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand on September 29 for immediate implementation. Under the new system, the salary bill of teachers and staff working in these schools will be sent through the Manav Sampada portal by 24th or 25th of every month with the signature of the principal or the manager concerned.

The bill will then get locked from DIoS level from 26th to 29th . After verification, the finance and accounts officer will send the bill to the online treasury from where payment will be made directly into the accounts of teachers and employees, says the missive, a copy of which is with HT.

Currently, barring online transfer of salaries and arrears in the accounts of the teachers and the staff, the entire processing part of the payment is offline and time consuming but the new system would make the processing part of the process also fully online.

Under the new system, all arrears will be paid within 15 days. The missive makes plain that payment of increment, promotion pay scale, selection pay scale, time scale pay scale, promotion, grade pay, maternity leave, medical leave, DA, suspension period pay or arrears, arrears due to delay in verification of educational certificates after first appointment, all will be made within 15 days.

The online payment will be processed within 15 days of receiving the proposal from the school managements. If the arrears are not settled within 15 days, the responsibility of DIoS concerned and the director, secondary education, will be fixed, the missive says.

Welcoming the move, Suresh Kumar Tripathi, state president of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh, said although teachers and employees still get their salaries on time but have to run around for arrears. “We hope this system will be implemented effectively so that teachers get rid of the problems,” he added.

