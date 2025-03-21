Step into Raag Darbari, a nostalgic recreation of Shrilal Shukla’s satirical classic

The fictional world of Raag Darbari came to life on Thursday at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, transporting visitors to the satirical world of Shrilal Shukla’s iconic 1968 novel. Actor Pankaj Tripathi reciting an excerpt from writer Shrilal Shukla’s novel Raag Darbari at an event in Lucknow. (HT photo)

The event recreated Shivpalganj, the village central to the story, along with its memorable characters, including Rangnath, the research scholar who arrives there. Scenes that had existed only in the book were vividly brought to life, captivating one and all.

From the Shivpalganj police station and Gram Panchayat Bhawan to the cooperative bank, school and the ever-intriguing Vaidya Ji’s setup, every detail was meticulously created. A police station even featured an officer with detainees, adding to the fascinating experience.

Motiram Atta Chawal shop, as depicted in the novel, was also there. The event, organised by the Language, Literature and Culture Cell of Indian Farmers Fertilizer Corporation (IFFCO), marked the Sahitya Academy award winner’s birth centenary. Over hundred villagers from Atrauli in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj were also there to pay tribute to the writer.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, others recite excerpts

On the occasion, actors Pankaj Tripathi and Ashok Pathak also recited an excerpt from Shukla’s epic work thereby winning the hearts of the audience. Chief guest Manoj Sinha, the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, while highlighting the contribution of Shukla’s works in Hindi literature, too read some of the lines from his work.

Uttar Pradesh ministers Surya Pratap Shahi and JPS Rathore, IFFCO chairman Dileep Sanghani and IFFCO MD Dr Udai Shanker Awasthi also graced the event. In the second session ‘Shrilal Shukla: Kuch Rang, Kuch Raag’, writer Mahendra Bhishma informed the audience about Shukla’s creative journey in his special style.

Dastango (storyteller) Himanshu Bajpai presented Dastangoi in ‘Raag Darbari: Kal Aaj Aur Kal’ session. A short film made by poet-filmmaker Devi Prasad Mishra on Shukla’s life was also shown at the event. Later, artistes of Darpan Natya Manch presented the play ‘Kahani Shivpalganj Ki’ based on Shukla’s Raag Darbari.