Street vendors turn saviours, provide succour to survivors of Lucknow fire

As hundreds of families struggle to rebuild their lives after the devastating fire, an unlikely group has stepped forward as a lifeline—small kiosk owners and street vendors who have put aside a part of their daily earnings to feed the displaced. A relief camp set up at the site distributes material to affected people (HT Photo)

For the past few days, many of these vendors have not returned to their usual street corners where they run tea stalls, snack carts, and small kiosks. Instead, they have shifted base to the remains of the shanty, distributing food to the affected families.

“I have not opened my stall since the fire,” said Ramesh Kumar, a tea vendor who usually sets up near a busy Tedhipuliya crossing. “What business will I do when people here do not even have food to eat? Right now, feeding them is more important.”

Adding to the effort, Imran, who runs a biryani cart in Aminabad, has been cooking large vessels of rice and meat at home before bringing it to the site. “I sell biryani every day, but these last two days I am only serving it here,” he said. “When I saw children asking for food, I could not go back to normal business.”

Suresh, a samosa seller from Aliganj, said he has been frying batches since early morning and distributing them by noon. “I usually sell hundreds of samosas a day. Now I give them away here. Profit can wait, hunger cannot,” he said.

Nearby, Pappu, known for his roadside cutlet stall in Gomti Nagar, was seen handing out freshly made cutlets to children. “These kids remind me of my own,” he said. “If they are hungry, how can I sit at my shop and sell food?”

Every morning, Jaikaran from Gomti Nagar, arrives carrying large containers of cooked food—biryani, prepared at home or pooled together with contributions from fellow vendors. By afternoon, he moves from one makeshift shelter to another, ensuring no one sleeps hungry.

“For many fire-hit families, these meals have become a crucial support system, especially for those who have not yet received adequate relief. Children gather around the carts with plates in hand, while elderly residents bless the vendors for their efforts,” said Rahil Ahmad, a Sector 11 resident, who also distributes food to the affected.

“We had nothing left, not even utensils,” said Rama Devi, a woman whose hut was destroyed. “These people are feeding us like family. For us, they are no less than messiahs.”

Viral videos, real relief: Social media to the rescue

As thick plumes of black smoke billowed over Vikas Nagar and videos of the blaze flooded social media, what began as a moment of shock for Lucknowites quickly turned into a wave of support for hundreds left homeless.

In the days following the fire, much of the relief reaching affected families has been mobilised through Instagram reels, posts and online appeals. From visuals of the inferno to images of charred homes and displaced families, content shared widely across platforms has prompted individuals, influencers and local groups to step in with financial and material assistance.

While authorities managed firefighting operations, much of the immediate relief on the ground has come from individuals, NGOs and community groups.

“The moment those videos started circulating, people began reaching out,” said Khushi Kanaujia, 21, a local volunteer of NGO “PKaum” involved in coordinating aid.

“We have seen contributions coming in from across the city and from people who only saw the situation online,” said Sparsh Verma, 17, another volunteer at the site.

Several Instagram users and influencers have launched crowdfunding campaigns, sharing payment details and regular updates to ensure transparency.

In many cases, these posts have been reshared thousands of times, amplifying their reach and accelerating support.

For survivors, the digital response has translated into immediate help. “We have received essentials such as clothes, food, and temporary shelter support through these online efforts,” said young victim Ishan, a Class 12 student when asked where they are getting help from.

“The videos showed everything, the fire, the destruction, and people left with nothing. That moved people to act,” said another volunteer Shruti Negi, 22, member of a Lucknow based NGO.

“Families sitting amid debris, salvaging what little remained, and children without shelter. These images struck a chord, turning social media into a crucial link between victims and donors,” said Lucknow based influencer Saquib, who runs the page I Love Lucknow.