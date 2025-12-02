Stress on coordination as BL Santhosh meets Yogi, other Uttar Pradesh leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh’s day-long visit to Lucknow on Monday culminated in a high-level strategy meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the evening, signalling the ruling establishment’s renewed focus on government-party organisation-Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh coordination ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. BL Santhosh, accompanied by RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar, interacted with key organisational office-bearers, regional leaders and RSS pracharaks through the day before attending the meeting with the chief minister. (FILE PHOTO)

Also present in the meeting were deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, state BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and state general secretary (organisation) Dharampal.

Santhosh, accompanied by RSS joint general secretary Arun Kumar, interacted with key organisational office-bearers, regional leaders and RSS pracharaks through the day before attending the meeting with the chief minister.

A leader privy to the meeting disclosed that the issues to strengthen the coordination between the state government and the Sangh-linked groups active in areas such as economic policy, education, health, defence were discussed in detail. With the RSS having entered its centenary year, leaders also discussed how state departments and the BJP’s political organisation could support the rollout of year-long programmes planned across Uttar Pradesh.

“The meeting at the CM’s residence focused heavily on improving coordination mechanisms between the government and the Sangh Parivar. Another major area of discussion was also strengthening the role of ministers-in-charge in districts, ensuring they maintain regular field presence, intensifying grievance-redressal and closely monitoring implementation of flagship schemes,” the leader disclosed.

Stress was also laid on the need for intensifying the SIR drive which aims to clean up voter lists, identify missing supporters and correct booth-level discrepancies.

Another important matter taken up was the large number of vacancies in state commissions, corporations and boards. The leadership agreed that filling these posts – both chairpersons and members – was essential to improve governance outreach and broaden the party’s connect and accommodate its loyal leaders and workers there ahead of 2027.

In UP, more than half-a-dozen key bodies have been lying defunct due to no appointment of chairpersons and members. They may now be activated soon.

Despite intense speculation, party insiders were categorical that the appointment of a new Uttar Pradesh BJP president “was not discussed at all.”

They clarified that Monday’s meeting was strictly focused on long-term coordination and administrative synergy, not on organisational reshuffles.

However, Santhosh’s back-to-back reviews in Lucknow and prior consultations with senior leaders indicate that the broader restructuring of the state unit may follow soon, once the central leadership completes parallel assessments.