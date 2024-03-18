Strong anti-incumbency in UP; situation favours INDIA bloc: Ram Gopal

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said on Sunday that there was a strong anti-incumbency factor in Uttar Pradesh and the INDIA bloc would defeat the BJP on at least 40 seats that the ruling party won in the state last time . Ram Gopal Yadav . (HT FILE)

“There is a strong anti-incumbency factor in Uttar Pradesh against both the state and the central governments. The situation of the alliance will be very good in UP and we will win at least 40 seats that the BJP won (last time),” Ram Gopal Yadav told reporters in Etawah.

The BJP-led ruling coalition won 64 seats--BJP 62 and Apna Dal (S) 2 -- out of the total 80 in 2019. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party were in alliance in the polls. While the SP secured victory on five seats, the BSP won 10.

This time, the SP has joined the opposition INDIA grouping to fight the BJP-led NDA.

On the electoral bonds issue, the Rajya Sabha member said, “People say that they have ended corruption. But corruption (electoral bonds) bigger than this has never happened in any part of the world. They make ED conduct raids and stop the action once a donation is made. Had it been any other country, the government that has given contracts in lieu for donations would have been removed.”