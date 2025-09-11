Student brutally murdered by 2 classmates in Prayagraj school

A Class 12 student was allegedly brutally knifed to death by two of his classmates on the roof of their school located in the Karchana area of Prayagraj on Wednesday, police said. The two assailants fled the scene and were yet to be arrested when this report was filed, they added. (For representation)

The incident took place at Indira Gandhi Smarak Inter College in Lala-ka-Pura village under the Karchana police station area. It is said that the murder took place when classes were underway. Meanwhile, police were also suspecting the role of four other individuals in the murder.

Allegedly, the two minor assailants took the 17-year-old to the school’s roof, where they stabbed him and slit his throat with a knife, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Trans Yamuna) Vivek Chandra Yadav said. By the time teachers rushed to the scene, the two were said to have jumped from the roof and fled through the nearby paddy fields.

Personnel from Karchana police station took the youngster to local community health centres, where doctors declared him dead.

“Prima facie, it appears to be a case of old rivalry. However, an investigation into the case is underway, and efforts to arrest the accused are underway,” the DCP added.

The deceased’s younger brother, who is a student of Class 10 in the same school, reportedly told police that the incident took place around 11:30 am when classes were underway in the school.

The others booked in the case were identified as Vijay Kumar Pandey, Rameshwar Prasad Tiwari and Dimpy Pandey of Garhwa Kala village and Pappu Mishra of Bharav village. Police have detained some individuals and are questioning them.

The complainant alleged that his son was murdered as part of a conspiracy that stemmed from an old rivalry, the DCP said. Meanwhile, the body was sent for a postmortem examination.