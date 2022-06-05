Sulabh to maintain 48 toilets at Lucknow city fuel stations
The Indian Oil Corporation has tied up with Sulabh International for maintenance of 48 toilets at petrol pumps in the state capital.
Jaiveer Mishra, GM retail, Indian Oil Corporation, and Fateh Bahadur Singh, controller, Sulabh International, have signed an MoU for the same at Indian Oil Bhawan in the presence of Sanjiv Kakkar, executive director and state head, Indian Oil, UPSO-1 a few days back.
Speaking on the occasion, Jaiveer Mishra said, “In our endeavour to serve our customers and further strengthen our commitment towards cleanliness in line with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Indian Oil Corporation, Lucknow has tied up with Sulabh International Social Service Organisation for the maintenance and cleanliness of 48 toilets at petrol pumps in Lucknow city.”
Meanwhile, Sanjiv Kakkar said, “Indian Oil is committed to serve its customers and extend the best of facilities. We have collaborated with Sulabh International to provide clean toilets to our customers and those travelling through Lucknow. It will be a boon, especially for women and children.”
The office-bearer of Sulabh International Fateh Bahadur Singh said, “Initially, the agreement is for one year, but if things work out well, it could be extended. Indian Oil will be providing water and electricity to the Sulabh team which would be working in two shifts on a daily basis for keeping the toilets clean. For proper and effective cleaning of toilets, all 48 petrol pumps will be divided into 17 groups which will also be subject to surprise inspections by Sulabh supervisors from time to time.”
He said the effort is to show everyone that public-private partnership can bring about a positive change in the society.
