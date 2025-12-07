Sultanpur student abducted, beaten to death; 2 held

A 24-year-old BSc Agriculture student, Aman Yadav, was allegedly abducted and beaten to death on Saturday evening in Sultanpur district, senior police officials confirmed on Sunday. The body was recovered near Ibrahimpur ghat of the Gomti River, around 18 km from the crime spot. Representational image (Sourced)

Police said 10 suspects have been named in the case, with two arrested and a woman detained for questioning. Aman, a resident of Saadhapur village under Chanda police station, was reportedly killed over a suspected illicit relationship dispute, though authorities have not officially confirmed the motive.

Superintendent of police Kunwar Anupam Singh said, “Initial investigation suggests the incident arose from a personal dispute. The accused assaulted Aman and killed him. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further legal action is underway.”

Investigators stated the victim was abducted in front of bystanders. CCTV footage reportedly shows several men dragging Aman into a car, vandalising a nearby hair salon, and setting it on fire. Witnesses said the attack occurred around 7:45 p.m. near Ishipur-Arjo, where a group of five to six men intercepted Aman, beat him, and forced him into an SUV. Bloodstains were later found at an open ground of Parasnath Inter College, Safipur, where the assault continued, police said.

Aman’s cousin, Sandeep Yadav, said Aman had called him from the Ishipur underpass, but when he could not respond, he found Aman’s phone switched off and his motorcycle abandoned.

Police have named the accused as Mayank Yadav, Ajay Yadav, Vijay Yadav, Pawan Yadav, Ajay Gupta, Deepak Yadav, Shivam Yadav, Durgesh alias Kartik, Samar Yadav alias Gore, and Durgesh’s wife Renu. Mayank and Shivam have been arrested, and Renu is in police custody.

Aman was the only son of his parents. His younger sister Khushi, an intermediate student, is in shock. His father, Rameshankar Yadav, works at a dairy in Delhi.