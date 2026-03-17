Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the surge in the number of pilgrims visiting religious sites in Uttar Pradesh reflects both improved infrastructure and deepening public faith, even as it presents challenges for the government. Surge in pilgrim footfall at religious sites in UP reflects improved facilities, growing faith: CM

Addressing a gathering after distributing financial assistance of ₹1 lakh each to 555 pilgrims of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, he said that earlier only a limited number of devotees could undertake such journeys due to lack of resources, but the situation has changed significantly now.

"There was a time when resources were limited and only a small number of devotees could travel. Today, facilities have improved in Uttar Pradesh and you can see the large number of people coming," the CM said.

In 2025, Adityanath said that around 164 crore pilgrims visited various religious places across the state. The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh alone attracted 66 crore devotees.

He noted that places such as Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, and Mathura-Vrindavan have witnessed the arrival of crores of devotees.

"The arrival of such a large number of devotees is both opportunity and a challenge. The government is making efforts at its level to provide better facilities - be it connectivity, amenities, or arrangements for pilgrims and tourists," the CM said.

Highlighting improvements in the past eight to nine years, Adityanath said several facilities have been developed to promote religious tourism, and efforts are ongoing to further enhance them.

He emphasised that while visiting religious places, devotion should come first, followed by tourism and then entertainment, to preserve the sanctity and dignity of such sites.

"When we undertake religious journeys, devotion should come first, tourism next and entertainment later. This approach helps maintain the purity and sanctity of these places," he said.

Referring to the construction of the Kailash Mansarovar Bhavan in Ghaziabad in 2017-18, Adityanth said that it serves as a key facility centre for pilgrims completing formalities related to the yatra.

Responding to concerns about medical and other facilities during Kailash Mansarovar yatra, he said the state government would coordinate with the Centre to improve arrangements.

"You may submit your suggestions. We will make efforts in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure better facilities in Ghaziabad itself in the coming time," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.