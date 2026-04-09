Surprise inpection at govt college: No student present, only asst prof, 3 outsourced employees there

: Amid a controversy over poor enrolment in Uttar Pradesh’s government and aided degree colleges, BL Sharma, the director of higher education, conducted a surprise inspection at Government College, Latifnagar, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, on Wednesday. The findings were alarming: no students (male or female) were present at the college during the inspection which began at 10.25am, despite the scheduled reporting time for students being 10am.

The attendance register was not found in the principal’s office during the inspection, rather the acting principal informed the director that the attendance register was with the clerk. T (Sourced)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the time of the inspection, only an (asst professor (commerce) and three outsourced employees were present at the college; no other teaching or non-teaching staff members were there, according to Sharma’s report submitted to senior officials. HT has accessed the report.

At 10.50am, the college’s acting principal and a chemistry teacher arrived during the course of the inspection.

The remaining nine teachers of philosophy, commerce, botany, history, zoology, psychology, economics, Sanskrit and mathematics as well as non-teaching staff members—head assistant and senior assistant—had not arrived even by that time (10.50am), according to the report.

The attendance register was not found in the principal’s office during the inspection, rather the acting principal informed the director that the attendance register was with the clerk. The clerk was also absent at the time. The principal was directed to keep the attendance register in her office and ensure it is presented during future inspections.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In his report, Sharma recommended that disciplinary action, including the withholding of one day’s salary, be taken against all faculty and staff who failed to report for duty on time, {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In his report, Sharma recommended that disciplinary action, including the withholding of one day’s salary, be taken against all faculty and staff who failed to report for duty on time, {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} All absent faculty members and staff must submit written explanations for their absence within two working days, routed through the principal, by email. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All absent faculty members and staff must submit written explanations for their absence within two working days, routed through the principal, by email. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} It was directed that all teachers in government and aided colleges must actively participate in publicity and outreach efforts to boost student enrolment. The director also instructed that details of these efforts be reported back to his office. Colleges were further asked to ensure the proper functioning of the reading room, library, and Smart Class facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was directed that all teachers in government and aided colleges must actively participate in publicity and outreach efforts to boost student enrolment. The director also instructed that details of these efforts be reported back to his office. Colleges were further asked to ensure the proper functioning of the reading room, library, and Smart Class facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The principal of the Government College, Latifnagar, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, has been tasked with collecting written explanations from the absent staff and submitting them to the directorate within the stipulated timeframe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The principal of the Government College, Latifnagar, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, has been tasked with collecting written explanations from the absent staff and submitting them to the directorate within the stipulated timeframe. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{HT IMPACT}

Report sought from aided UP colleges with enrolment below 250

Lucknow: Following reports of low student enrolment in Uttar Pradesh’s degree colleges, the office of the director of higher education in Prayagraj has asked all regional higher education officers to submit detailed information about aided degree colleges in a prescribed format. The data was sought in two categories: colleges with fewer than 100 students enrolled, and those with enrolment between 100 and 250 students.

In its April 8 edition, Hindustan Times carried a report on page 2 highlighting poor enrolment in state‑run degree colleges affiliated with various Uttar Pradesh universities. Governor Anandiben Patel pulled up principals of a few degree colleges where student enrolment was found to be less than 50.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a missive dated April 8, Shashi Kapoor, joint director of higher education, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, asked all regional higher education officers to submit information about aided degree colleges in a prescribed format. The details sought include: Name of the college, year of establishment,number of students enrolled, number of teachers working and vacant teaching posts, number of part‑time or ad‑hoc teachers and vacant positions and non‑teaching staff (both working and vacant)

In his letter, Kapoor stated that directives from higher authorities require information to be submitted in the prescribed format. He instructed all regional higher education officers to collect details of aided colleges within their jurisdiction, verify the data, and compile it in the specified format. Kapoor further directed that this consolidated information must be submitted to his office without delay, warning that any postponement would invite appropriate action under the rules.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rajeev Mullick Rajeev Mullick is an Assistant Editor, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON