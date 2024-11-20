Survey held at Sambhal mosque after court nod

LUCKNOW A civil court in Sambhal on Tuesday directed the advocate commissioner to conduct a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid located in the district in Uttar Pradesh on an application filed by advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain and six others— opening the latest in a litany of controversies surrounding Muslim places of worship that some right-wing activists say were built after demolishing temples during the Mughal era. The survey team entering the premises of Jama Masjid in Sambhal on Tuesday evening. (Omveer Singh/HH)

The civil judge (senior division) appointed lawyer Ramesh Raghav as advocate commissioner, and an “initial survey” was carried out in the evening in the presence of Sambhal district magistrate Rajendra Pensiya and district police chief Krishan Kumar, according to officials.

“The court accepted the application of the petitioner for the survey. Thereafter, as per the legal procedure, advocate commissioner Ramesh Raghav, along with senior district officials, reached the spot and carried out the survey,” said advocate Prince Sharma, district government counsel (civil), Sambhal.

“Photography and videography was carried out during the survey. The advocate commissioner has to submit the report before the next hearing of the case on November 29,” Sharma added.

It was on Jain’s petition that a Varanasi court had on April 8, 2022 ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex — it abuts the Kashi Vishwanath Temple — by the advocate commissioner.

According to the ASI’s survey report, terracotta objects, including figurines of deities and fragmentary figures of Lord Hanuman and Lord Ganesha, were found from debris in the western wall area of the premises.

In its report, the ASI had also mentioned that during its scientific survey, two glass objects, including a pendant and a broken Shiva linga were also found.

The Places of Worship (special provisions) Act 1991 prohibits conversion of any place of worship and to provide for the maintenance of the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947.

The Sambhal court on Tuesday directed that adequate police force be provided for the survey and the photography and videography of the entire process. It fixed November 29 as the next hearing of the case when all legal formalities regarding the appointment of advocate commissioner will be presented before it.

The joint petition was filed by eight people, including Jain.