Survey to begin for Outer Ring Road project under State Capital Region

LUCKNOW The UP government has constituted an executive committee to initiate the groundwork for the Outer Ring Road project under the proposed State Capital Region (SCR). Preparations are underway to begin the land survey, which will determine the route alignment and scale of the project along with the preparation of a master plan, said LDA vice-chairperson Prathamesh Kumar. The project will reduce travel time significantly and offer a seamless route for commuters and transporters who wish to avoid city traffic, said a senior LDA official. (Pic for representation)

He confirmed that the land survey will be the first step towards the implementation of the SCR-linked Outer Ring Road. “Once the survey is completed and the report is submitted, a report will be sent to the state government for approval,” said Kumar.

The survey will form the basis for preparing the master plan of the SCR, which officials expect to complete within a year. The proposed Outer Ring Road is aimed at easing intra and inter-district travel by allowing vehicles to bypass congested urban zones. The survey will be conducted with the help of two private agencies.

“The project will reduce travel time significantly and offer a seamless route for commuters and transporters who wish to avoid city traffic,” said a senior LDA official. He said soon after the approval of the survey report, things related to land acquisition after thorough analysis of the proposed stretch would begin.

Project likely to span six districts

The Outer Ring Road project is expected to span six districts surrounding the state capital. These include Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Hardoi, Sitapur, and Rae Bareli. Officials said the initiative will mirror the planning model of the National Capital Region (NCR), which connects Delhi with adjoining districts in UP, Haryana, and Rajasthan.

“The SCR will enable regional planning on a wider scale and promote coordinated development across districts. Once the master plan and survey are completed, we will be in a position to finalise the road’s length, route, and land requirement,” said an official.

According to a July 2024 report by Hindustan Times, the NCR covers over 55,000 sq km and has significantly improved connectivity and economic integration among its participating regions.

Boost to regional connectivity

Officials believe the Outer Ring Road will play a critical role in supporting economic development by creating fast-moving corridors for logistics, industrial transit, and long-distance travel. The route will allow vehicles — especially commercial and heavy-load carriers — to move across districts without entering city limits.

“This is part of a larger planning vision where each district will be better connected with the other. The road will divert traffic that currently clogs the city and open new avenues for economic growth,” said a senior planning official.

The authority also confirmed that the project aligns with its long-term goal of expanding jurisdiction and promoting infrastructure development beyond Lucknow’s core. Discussions are on to bring central agencies on board to assist in planning, approvals, and financial support.