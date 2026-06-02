Meerut , Security agencies have intensified surveillance and launched a joint investigation after reports of suspicious drone-like objects being spotted over the Meerut Cantonment area in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday. Suspicious drone over Meerut Cantonment puts security agencies on alert; probe on

According to officials, information was received on the evening of May 30 that some suspicious camera-equipped drones were seen flying over the cantonment area.

Following the alert, teams of the Army and local police jointly conducted search operations and informed senior military as well as police authorities.

As part of the investigation, search operations were carried out in and around Sardhana Road, Kankerkhera, RVC and Ganganagar areas. CCTV footage from the vicinity is also being examined, the officials said.

Additional City Superintendent of Police , City, Vinayak Gopal Bhonsle said the information regarding drone-like objects over the cantonment area was received through Army and local police channels on May 30 evening.

"Taking the information seriously, the police surveillance team, social media cell and other specialised units were tasked with investigating the matter," Bhonsle said.

He said a comprehensive search operation had been conducted by a joint team comprising Army Police, local police and district police personnel.

A high-level meeting involving senior Army officers and officials from central agencies was also held to ensure adherence to security-related standard operating procedures, he added.

Bhonsle said the matter was being investigated in coordination with specialised Army units.

The ASP City also refuted media reports claiming that two drones had been shot down. Army officials have denied any such incident and no confirmation has been received so far, he said.

The officials said that flying drones without permission in a restricted military zone is a punishable offence. Appropriate legal action will be taken in accordance with the findings of the investigation, they added.

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