Suspicious material causes bomb scare in Agra

Agra Suspicious material placed under a shop on Vayu Vihar Road here caused a scare on Tuesday. The police called the bomb disposal squad which disposed of the material. Police on the spot after receiving information about bomb-like material in Agra on Tuesday. (HT)

As per police, the material was like a cracker containing potash and was placed to cause a nuisance for the shopkeeper. A hunt has been launched for the person involved and CCTV footage is being checked, according to officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“As required under such circumstances, Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) was followed and the bomb disposal squad safely removed the suspicious material from the location . In X-ray analysis, no explosive was found and when diffused by BDS team in controlled condition, it caused a cracker-like very low intensity sound,” said Mayank Tiwari, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Loha Mandi .

“It appears it was a prank by someone to harass the shopkeeper and a wire was connected to a marble box to give it a scary look. The person involved in the prank will be strictly dealt with,” he said .

Earlier in the day, deputy commissioner of police (city) Suraj Rai informed that a call was received on 112 dial service of police at Jagdishpura police station in Agra. “Information was given about suspicious material placed under a ‘khokha’ (makeshift shop) on Vayu Vihar Road . Police and BDS team reached the spot and began its analysis. The X-Ray machine did not show any explosive but a wire found connected created doubts,” said the DCP. ‘However, no major threat was detected later although, as required under SOP, the intelligence bureau (IB) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) were informed,” he said .