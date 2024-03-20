 Suspicious material causes bomb scare in Agra - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Suspicious material causes bomb scare in Agra

ByHemendra Chaturvedi
Mar 20, 2024 07:06 AM IST

As per police, the material was like a cracker containing potash and was placed to cause a nuisance for the shopkeeper. A hunt has been launched for the person involved and CCTV footage is being checked, according to officials.

Agra Suspicious material placed under a shop on Vayu Vihar Road here caused a scare on Tuesday. The police called the bomb disposal squad which disposed of the material.

Police on the spot after receiving information about bomb-like material in Agra on Tuesday. (HT)
Police on the spot after receiving information about bomb-like material in Agra on Tuesday. (HT)

As per police, the material was like a cracker containing potash and was placed to cause a nuisance for the shopkeeper. A hunt has been launched for the person involved and CCTV footage is being checked, according to officials.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“As required under such circumstances, Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) was followed and the bomb disposal squad safely removed the suspicious material from the location . In X-ray analysis, no explosive was found and when diffused by BDS team in controlled condition, it caused a cracker-like very low intensity sound,” said Mayank Tiwari, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Loha Mandi .

“It appears it was a prank by someone to harass the shopkeeper and a wire was connected to a marble box to give it a scary look. The person involved in the prank will be strictly dealt with,” he said .

Earlier in the day, deputy commissioner of police (city) Suraj Rai informed that a call was received on 112 dial service of police at Jagdishpura police station in Agra. “Information was given about suspicious material placed under a ‘khokha’ (makeshift shop) on Vayu Vihar Road . Police and BDS team reached the spot and began its analysis. The X-Ray machine did not show any explosive but a wire found connected created doubts,” said the DCP. ‘However, no major threat was detected later although, as required under SOP, the intelligence bureau (IB) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) were informed,” he said .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Suspicious material causes bomb scare in Agra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On