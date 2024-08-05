SUV hits group of kanwariyas in Sitapur; minor died, three critical

A 17-year-old girl kanwariya lost her life after being hit by an SUV in UP’s Sitapur district, late Sunday night. Three other people were critically injured in the accident which occurred in Jairampur, under the Mehmoodabad police station area. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The driver of the SUV managed to escape. However, Sitapur police were able to arrest the driver of the car by chasing him for about 10 km, said the police, adding that the SUV was also taken into possession.

According to the Sitapur police, the vehicle which rammed the Kanwariyas was also going to Deva, Barabanki for darshan.

The injured were immediately sent to the community health centre for treatment, and later referred to Lucknow.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Neha, 17, daughter of Vinod, while other critically injured were identified as Arun, 15, Pappu, 15, Rajni, 18 and Sanjana, 17, all residents of Samanpur Babakuti police station, Mahmoodabad, in Sitapur.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Praveen Ranjan said that some kanwariyas were going to Bhagauli Teerth in Barabanki district’s Baddupur to perform ‘jalabhishek’ of Lord Shiva late at night Sunday, when they were hit by a SUV from behind.

Bus carrying kanwariyas flips, six injured

Meanwhile, a bus carrying Kanwariyas travelling from Ujjain to Ayodhya overturned early on Monday morning near Badgaon village in Orai, Jalaun on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway. The accident occurred when the driver, who was transporting 44 devotees, fell asleep at the wheel, said the police.

The sudden loss of control caused the bus to veer off the road and flip into a ditch. Six devotees sustained injuries and were rushed to the district hospital. Fortunately, all were reported to be in stable condition following medical treatment.