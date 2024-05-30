SUV involved in Gonda mishap was part of my convoy: Karan Bhushan

A day after two youths, both cousins, were mowed down by a speeding SUV, BJP’s Kaiserganj candidate Karan Bhushan Singh on Thursday confirmed that the vehicle involved in the accident in Gonda district was part of his cavalcade, saying he was told about the accident much later. Karan Bhushan Singh, the younger son of sitting Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said he was about 4-5km away from the spot when the accident took place. (For Representation)

While talking to reporters in Gonda, Karan said it was normal for him to travel with four vehicles. He said he was on his way to Bahraich for a programme when the last of the four vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner, reportedly got involved in the accident.

Karan Bhushan Singh, the younger son of sitting Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said he was about 4-5km away from the spot when the accident took place. He further claimed that the vehicle in his convoy did not hit the woman, adding the motorcycle hit her when she was crossing the road and the two youths fell on the other side and were hit by the sports utility vehicle.

Karan Bhushan, who remained incommunicado for 24 hours after the accident, also said he sent a car to the spot to help the victims. “I sent Nagar Palika Nawabganj chairman Satyendra to the spot and they took the victims to the hospital,” he said, adding that his representatives stayed with the family of the victims till late in the night until the post-mortem examination was conducted.

He expressed condolence and solidarity with the family of the two deceased. He said the victims’ families have been supporters of his father and he will stand with them whenever required. Reiterating the same sequence of event, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said the driver was responsible for the accident and he had already been arrested. He was answering media queries at Chaudhary Charan Singh airport in Lucknow.

He asked why people were trying to make his son an accused in the case. According to the police, cousins Rehan (17) and Shehzad (24) were on a motorbike when they were hit by the vehicle near Baikunth Degree College on Katra Bazar road around 9am on Wednesday.

The woman, identified as Sita Devi, has been admitted to a hospital and is undergoing treatment. As per the information available on the vehicle registration mobile application, the SUV was registered from Lucknow in the name of Nandini Educational Institute.

A local cop said the institute’s chairman is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and the director is his elder son Prateek Bhushan Singh, the BJP MLA from Gonda.