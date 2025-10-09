Swadeshi Melas across UP to commence on Thursday to promote local products ahead of Diwali

A ten-day Swadeshi Mela (indigenous fair) is set to begin across all 75 districts of the state from Thursday, aimed at promoting local products in the lead-up to Diwali. The event is being organised between October 9 and 19 to promote micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as khadi, handloom, and handicraft products, providing them with a robust platform at the district level. A stall by a Prayagraj participants at the five-day Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) held recently in Greater Noida. (File Photo)

Though most fairs will commence on October 9 and conclude on October 18, those starting on October 10 will continue until October 19. The chief minister is also expected to inaugurate the event in Gorakhpur on October 10.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, minister for MSMEs, khadi, handloom and textiles Rakesh Sachan urged people to visit these fairs during the festive season of Diwali and support the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision by purchasing indigenous products.

These fairs will be set up in high-footfall areas using tents and other temporary facilities. He added that special arrangements have been made to assist small artisans from rural areas, including transportation and logistical support, to ensure their active participation.

Sachan emphasised the overwhelming success of the third edition of UPITS, held in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29, which featured over 2,200 stalls, attracted 500 buyers from more than 80 countries, recorded over 5 lakh visitors, and generated business inquiries worth ₹12,500 crore. Building on this success, the upcoming Swadeshi Melas will further promote indigenous products and GST reforms, offering a valuable platform for local entrepreneurs and artisans to showcase and sell their products.

He said that this is the first time such an extensive fair has been organised simultaneously across all 75 districts, with the Lucknow Swadeshi Mela set to take place on the Lucknow University campus.