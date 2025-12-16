‘Taal’ to enrich ‘Rang’, ‘Mahaul’ and ‘Shabd’ at Repertwahr: Four-day cultural festival to begin in Lucknow on Thursday

A medley of theatre, comedy, music, literature and DJ beats will entertain connoisseurs at the four-day cultural festival Repertwahr beginning at the Janeshwar Mishra Park on Thursday (December 18). Plans for the four-day Repertwahr festival being outlined at a press conference at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on Monday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

The 13th edition of the festival will have a new attraction — ‘silent disco’ -- and an additional stage, the organiser Bhoopesh Rai said at a press conference on Monday, adding that till the last season, the festival had three stages – ‘Rang’ for theatre, ‘Mahaul’ for comedy and music, and ‘Shabd’ for literature.

“This year, we are introducing a new stage, Taal, where the audience can enjoy silent disco. People will groove to DJ beats in a way that onlookers won’t be able to tell which song they are dancing to. Participants will be given headphones, through which DJs will play music that gives the feel of high-volume disco sound,” Rai said.

“This stage, curated by DJ Nikhil Chinappa, will have a capacity of 150-200 people at a time. Renowned DJSkipster, who recently won the World’s Best DJ award in Poland, have also been invited. Besides, DJ Lapata and DJ Sangaria will add to the music magic,” he added, claiming this would be the first of its kind DJ experience in the city.

Celebrating the Unesco’s ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ tag for the state capital, a special food bazaar, will feature Lucknow’s culinary delights.

This year, the festival will also have special workshops for all age groups and a special activity zone for kids.

There will be several installations depicting both the new and old charms of the city.

“There was a time when the city’s tallest structure was the Clock Tower (Ghantaghar), and now a 47-storey building is set to come up. An installation will showcase both—the tallest building of old Lucknow and the tallest (one) of modern Lucknow—together,” said Rai.

The design of the literature stage will feature doors and windows. A black box-like theatre is being set up for plays with a 800-strong audience capacity.

On Day 1, folk fusion on sitar by Chandulal Kalburgi, Sufi singing by Devansh Sehgal and the play ‘Mohan Ka Masala’, inspired by Gandhi, will be presented.

The second day will be studded with a performance by poet Badal Sharma, Nirgun folk presentation by The Aavahan Project, comedy by Aakash Gupta, the play *Jo Dooba So Paar, silent disco performance by DJ Skipster and a musical performance by Anuv Jain.

Saturday’s schedule will have Dastangoi by Himanshu Bajpai and Pragya Sharma, a performance by indie singer Justh, stand-up comedy by Gaurav Gupta, the play ‘Vodka and No Tonic, a silent disco performance by DJ Lapataa, followed by disco performance by DJ Nikhil Chinappa are scheduled for Saturday.

On Sunday, the festival will record a special presentation by noted poet Wasim Barelvi, a performance by singer Ankur Tewari, stand-up comedy by Gurleen Pannu, the play Amba, silent disco performance by DJ Sangaria and musical band performance by Euphoria on Sunday.