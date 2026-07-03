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    Taj Mahal or Tejo Mahalaya: Allahabad HC to hear plea for advocate commission on July 6

    The writ petition was filed on June 30 after the civil judge (senior division ) as well as the additional district judge at the district court in Agra declined to pass order for appointing such a commission

    Updated on: Jul 04, 2026 8:02 AM IST
    By JItendra Sarin, PRAYAGRAJ
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    The Allahabad high court will on Monday (July 6) hear a writ petition that sought the appointment of an advocates commission to survey the Taj Mahal in Agra and examine a claim that a Shiva temple originally existed on the monument’s premises.

    The petition was filed by the Lord Sri Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya temple as well as by Hari Shankar Jain and four others. (For Representation)
    The petition was filed by the Lord Sri Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya temple as well as by Hari Shankar Jain and four others. (For Representation)

    The writ petition was filed in the Allahabad high court on June 30 after the civil judge (senior division ) as well as the additional district judge at the district court in Agra declined to pass an order for appointing such a commission.

    A declaratory suit filed in the district court in 2015 sought a declaration that the temple of Lord Sri Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman (Tejo Mahalaya) originally existed on the Taj Mahal premises, according to the petitioner’s counsel.

    The petition was filed by the Lord Sri Agreshwar Mahadev Nagnatheswar Virajman Tejo Mahalaya temple as well as by Hari Shankar Jain and four others. The Union of India, the Archaeological Survey of India and two others have been made respondents in the case.

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    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Taj Mahal Or Tejo Mahalaya: Allahabad HC To Hear Plea For Advocate Commission On July 6
    Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Taj Mahal Or Tejo Mahalaya: Allahabad HC To Hear Plea For Advocate Commission On July 6
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