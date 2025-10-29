‘Tale of dues’ behind Lucknow University’s lively facade

LUCKNOW Lucknow University, which has achieved a NAAC A++ grade, has a lively facade, but its inner picture narrates a ‘tale of dues’. While construction work was prioritised over the last few years, many teachers are yet to receive their dues for invigilation work, question paper setting/evaluation and examiners duty during practicals/viva for at least two to three sessions.

Lucknow University Associated Colleges Teachers’ Association (Luacta) president Manoj Pandey said: “About ₹1.65 crore is pending for teachers who were part of invigilation duty during semester examinations while ₹70 lakh of teachers involved in evaluation is also pending. This delay can be due to financial constraints that the university has allegedly been facing,” he said.

Dues of over 3,000 teachers are pending for at least two to three sessions, said assistant professor at Shia PG College Amit Rai.

“During examination, teachers from the university, aided and private colleges are involved in various processes including invigilation, evaluation, question paper setting and others. The delays have caused teachers to become disinterested from taking up duties, which can have an impact on the academic performance of students, especially when experienced teachers are not very willing to prepare question papers,” he said.

“When other universities are paying dues within a week after the culmination of examination process, what is the reason for delay at LU? While the grants have always been low, the amount required to clear the dues is utilised in other expenses, at times,” added Rai.

Prof Vikram Singh, professor of Botany at Jai Narain PG College, said due to delays in the process several teachers have stopped contributing to the examination process.

Pradeep Sharma, a faculty member at Shia PG College, also shared that while some teachers, through a certain approach, get their payment on time, others have to run from pillar to post.

“Several teachers are struggling with their bills. Even if the bills are passed from one department, they get stuck with another for months,” he said.

When asked about the problem, university spokesperson Prof Mukul Srivastava said: “The university is taking cognisance of the matter and a solution will be provided shortly.”

TEACHERS’ ENTITLEMENT

Evaluation - PG - ₹25 per copy,

UG - ₹20 per copy

Invigilation - ₹110 per exam

Asst exam supdt - ₹115 per exam

TA/DA for evaluation - ₹540 per 75 copies

Paper setting - UG - ₹600

PG - ₹900,

MCQ - ₹2500

Practical - ₹20 per student

No of teachers - 3,000+

Aided associated, self-finance colleges - 576