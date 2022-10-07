Tata Sons chairman calls on Yogi, discusses investments in UP

LUCKNOW Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran met chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Friday and discussed possibilities of investments in different sectors in Uttar Pradesh.

An official press release called this a courtesy meeting and said the chief minister invited the Tata Sons group for participation in the proposed Global Investors Summit-2023 (GIS-2023).

Adityanath said the state government was making preparations to hold the GIS-2023 in February 2023. “The state government has created a better atmosphere for investment by carrying out reforms in various sectors in the past five years in the state,” he said.

N Chandrasekaran lauded the CM’s efforts for all-round development of the state and said an investment-friendly atmosphere has been created in Uttar Pradesh. “The Global Investors Summit is a good opportunity and our group would ensure its participation in it,” he added.

The Tata Group has its presence in hospitality, IT and electronics, automobiles, software, medical, aviation and various other sectors and is interested in participating in the development of the state. Chandrasekaran also appreciated UP’s infrastructure and the state government’s policies keeping in view the ease of doing business, said the press release.

Chandrasekaran also visited Ayodhya on Friday and paid obeisance to Ram Lalla. He interacted with engineers of Tata Consulting Engineers who are involved in construction work of Ram temple. The firm had been appointed as project management consultant of the temple project.

Divisional commissioner (Ayodhya) Navdeep Rinva and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai apprised him about the ongoing construction work.

Chandrasekaran, along with his wife, also offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple.