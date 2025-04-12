Teacher befriended on Grindr, looted: Criminals who swindled singleton of 3 lakh were brothers, arrested

Police arrested two young men who looted ₹3 lakh from a tuition teacher after coming in contact through a gay dating app ‘Grindr’ in Lucknow’s Rabindra Palli area, on Friday. The accused brothers arrested on Friday; ₹ 45,000 was recovered from them (HT Photo)

“The two brothers were identified as Nikit Sharma, 29 and Ankit Sharma, 27, residents of sector-I in Jankipuram. The duo works as a mobile repairing technicians in a shop,” said JK Dubey, additional deputy commissioner of police, North, in a press conference, adding that the crime and surveillance team were on the lookout for the perpetrators when they were nabbed near Kukrail Bandha.

According to the SHO, Ghazipur, Vikas Rai, “When their two-wheeler’s seat was opened by police, they also found a purse which had the victim’s wallet carrying ₹45,000. When the accused were questioned, they confessed to the crime committed with the victim on April 9 afternoon.”

To recall, the 50-year-old tuition teacher was allegedly held hostage in his house and robbed of ₹3 lakh. The unmarried teacher had invited one of youths home after befriending him on Grindr.

The accused tied the victim’s hands behind him, gagged and thrashed the victim, and after robbing him, both escaped on their two-wheeler,” the police press note read.