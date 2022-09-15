Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Teacher fired after beating up Class 5 girl in Lucknow; NCR lodged

Teacher fired after beating up Class 5 girl in Lucknow; NCR lodged

Published on Sep 15, 2022 12:13 AM IST

A teacher of Awadh Collegiate in Krishnanagar area of Lucknow allegedly thrashed a Class 5 girl for not completing her homework

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A teacher of Awadh Collegiate in Krishnanagar area of Lucknow allegedly thrashed a Class 5 girl for not completing her homework. The child’s parents have lodged a complaint with the police regarding the matter.

Based on the complaint, the police lodged a non-cognizable report (NCR). The lodging of an NCR takes place under very minor sections of the law and the police cannot arrest the person against whom the complaint is lodged and cannot investigate the case without an okay from the competent authority).

The girl’s parents alleged that the teacher had beaten their daughter mercilessly, that the girl’s cheeks were marked and had got swollen. Seeing the condition of their daughter, the family members gave a written complaint against the teacher to the local police station.

They alleged that their daughter was in a state of shock after she was slapped by the teacher. Police registered an NCR against the teacher.

The manager of the school, Saravjit Singh said, “The incident occurred on Monday. The parents registered a police complaint on Tuesday. We tried to pacify the parents but they were not willing to relent. We have removed the accused teacher from the school after the incident and have taken an undertaking from all other teachers of the school.”

