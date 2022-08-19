Teachers’ awards to be linked with Board exam performance

Lucknow The secondary education department has decided to link the State Teacher Award and CM Teacher Award with the performance of students in the board exam. The Board examination results of the past 5 years (not less than 90% every year) will be the new criterion.

Earlier, only the exam result was mentioned for the award, not the percentage. But now, teachers or principals of only those schools will be considered that produced 90% result for 5 years in a row, as per an official.

In the past, 9 teachers were honoured but now the chief minister had directed to increase the number of awardees, an official said.

The state government introduced a number of changes in the criteria of selecting candidates for teachers’ award given by the department of secondary education.

The result of the board exam will now be one of the parameters for selecting a principal or headmaster for the award.

“The selection process will be more objective than subjective. The idea is to incentivise the whole process of selection of teachers so others are motivated,” said Sarita Tewari, director, secondary education.

In the new system, there will be different standards for the principals and head teachers. There will be separate categories for selecting principal, language teacher and mathematics, science, humanities, agriculture, commerce, arts, music and exercise teacher.

The government has also fixed time line for application. There will also be a change in the categories of awards. The new process will be implemented from this year.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had directed to make the process of teacher awards more transparent and effective. He had also given instructions to increase the number of awardees. The basic education department and the higher education department have already made extensive changes in the standards. Now the secondary education department has also made a proposal to change the process and criteria for awards.

An official of the department said that the proposed changes were presented before the chief minister. In principle consent had been received and the new criteria would be finalized soon.

The nature of the selection committee for the award will also be changed. Subject experts will also be included in the committee. At present, interviews and presentations take place only at the state level. Further screening will be done at the divisional level as well.