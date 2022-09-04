Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Teachers’ Day: U.P. CM Yogi to confer state award on 75 teachers

Teachers’ Day: U.P. CM Yogi to confer state award on 75 teachers

lucknow news
Published on Sep 04, 2022 11:38 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will confer the State Teacher Award 2021 on 75 teachers of the basic education department on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Lok Bhavan on Monday

CM will also fete eight principals of UP, CBSE, CISCE Boards schools and Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad. (HT file)
CM will also fete eight principals of UP, CBSE, CISCE Boards schools and Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad. (HT file)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will confer the State Teacher Award 2021 on 75 teachers of the basic education department on the occasion of Teachers’ Day at Lok Bhavan on Monday.

He will also launch five portals of the secondary education department. These portals are “Paunch”, “Pankh”, “Pragyan”, “Parakh” and “Pehchan”. “Paunch” portal has been developed for mapping schools of the state.

Besides, the CM will also felicitate eight principals of UP, CBSE, CISCE Boards schools and Uttar Pradesh Sanskrit Shiksha Parishad the students of which topped this year’s exams.

At the same time, the foundation stone of 39 new high schools and 14 inter colleges will also be laid. The CM will transfer stipend to the girls of Kasturba Gandhi Vidyalaya and children with disabilities under “Samarth” programme through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

On the other hand, a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the department of secondary education and Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission for vocational training and job ready skills to government students under “Praveen Yojana” in the presence of the CM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Rampur on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)

    Yogi Adityanath says Rampuri knife fell into wrong hands earlier, but ensuring security under BJP now

    Chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party in Rampur on Sunday with a reference to the Rampuri knife. Yogi Adityanath said the same “Rampuri chaaku (knife)” that fell into the wrong hands earlier and became a means of exploitation, is now ensuring security of common man, women, youth, traders with the BJP's positive intent and is attracting investment.

  • Zonal conference covering 14 U.P. districts under way in Lucknow on Sunday. (Sourced)

    U.P.: Ways for better implementation of Juvenile Justice, POCSO Acts discussed

    A daylong zonal conference covering 14 districts was on Sunday held to discuss the ways to ensure effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012. The Judicial Training and Research Institute, in association with UNICEF, Lucknow, under the aegis of the High Court Juvenile Justice Committee, Lucknow, organised the conference on JTRI campus.

  • Ludhiana also has the second-highest deaths in the country in road accidents caused by animals. Careless driving claimed 88 lives in 117 road mishaps. (HT FILE)

    Speeding, reckless driving led to 72.38% road accidents in Ludhiana

    Speeding and reckless driving lead to 275 (72.38%) of the 380 fatalities in road mishaps reported from Ludhiana , as per the National Crime Record Bureau report 2021. As many as 478 road mishaps were reported last year. A total of 22 people died in as many mishaps caused by animals in the past year. Stationary vehicles claimed nine lives in 10 road mishaps. As many as 169 people also suffered injuries.

  • A PepsiCo bottling plant. (For Representation)

    1,000 cr PepsiCo plant to come up at Naini in U.P.’s Prayagraj: Minister

    As part of the state government's efforts to revive and develop Naini Industrial Area of Prayagraj, Varun Beverages—the second largest bottling company of PepsiCo's beverages in the world outside the USA—will soon set up its plant in Saraswati Hi-Tech City in Naini, said U.P. minister for industrial development, export promotion, NRI and investment promotion Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi'. Soon the allotment letter will be given to Varun Beverages (Pepsi Company).

  • The state excise commissionerate has received over 12,000 suggestions and objections from different individuals and organisations regarding the state cabinet’s January 2022 decision, allowing the sale of wine at supermarkets (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

    Govt receives 12,000 suggestions & objections for sale of wine at supermarkets

    The state excise commissionerate has received over 12,000 suggestions and objections from different individuals and organisations regarding the state cabinet's January 2022 decision, allowing the sale of wine at supermarkets and grocery shops having premises spread over 1,000 square feet. Of the 12,000, around 7,500 suggestions are positive with changes suggested whereas the remaining 4,500 are not in favour of the decision, government sources said.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out