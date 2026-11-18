A group of teachers under the banner of the Federation of UP University College Teachers Association (FUPUCTA) launched a three-day protest at Eco Garden on Tuesday raising their long-standing demands. The demonstration highlighted a 30-point charter of demands submitted earlier this year (HT)

The demonstration highlighted a 30-point charter of demands submitted earlier this year, focusing primarily on pension security, parity with central and state government employees, and improved academic working conditions. Protesters emphasised two core demands: the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and raising the retirement age to 65.

Addressing the gathering, speaker Narendra Singh pointed to an administrative precedent involving secondary school teachers appointed before 2005, who successfully retained their pension benefits. “No logical hurdle should prevent these same benefits from being extended to higher education personnel,” Singh said.

Participants also raised concerns regarding discrepancies in leave policies and healthcare. They noted that while UGC norms have reduced casual leave from 14 to 8 days, a disparity remains as government degree colleges in the state continue to enjoy 14 days, creating internal division. Furthermore, teachers argued that despite significant income tax contributions, they lack adequate medical leave and healthcare safety nets afforded to other state employees. Prof Dhruv Kumar Tripathi called for a “One Nation, One Rule” framework, arguing against the selective implementation of regulations that overlook educator welfare.

FUPUCTA president Prof Virendra Singh Chauhan noted that this protest marks the third phase of the movement, following black-badge demonstrations in early November and the submission of memorandums to district magistrates on November 5. He warned that the union is prepared for an “uncompromising battle” if their demands are ignored. General secretary Prof Pradeep Singh issued a stern warning, stating that teachers are ready to gherao the Vidhan Sabha if the government continues to disregard UGC guidelines.

Janhvi Upadhyay of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College, Banda, stressed the urgency of addressing medical leave gaps, loopholes in the cashless medical scheme for out-of-state teachers, and delays in provident fund and pension clearances.