Teachers’ recruitment: 28 aspirants for each of 342 teaching posts on offer at Allahabad University

The application process for the teachers’ recruitment under advertisement 2023 at Allahabad University (AU) has been completed. Against 342 vacant posts for teachers, including those of assistant professor, associate professor and professor on offer, approximately nine-and-a-half thousand aspirants have applied, confirm central university officials. The Allahabad University campus. (HT file)

This means an average of 28 candidates are vying for every vacant post, they add. Preparations are now on to start the screening process of the applications which will then be followed by interviews by panels of selection committees of the candidates short-listed by the screening committee and found eligible for the interview round, the officials say. Earlier, 320 teachers were selected in the university under advertisement 2021.

Online applications were accepted for recruitment of teachers against 342 vacant posts in Allahabad University from December 12, 2023 to January 2, 2024.

This recruitment includes 147 posts in 42 subjects of assistant professor, 130 posts in 39 subjects of associate professor and 65 posts in 33 subjects of professor. In all, 82 backlog posts of SC/ST and OBC category candidates have also been included in this recruitment drive.

The maximum number of posts–32–are in commerce department. For these, applications have been invited for the posts of three professors, eight associate professors and three assistant professors. Under the teacher recruitment of Allahabad University initiated in 2021, around 320 posts have been filled in different departments and centres, including 257 assistant professors, 52 associate professors and 11 professors.

In the advertisement for the year 2021, there were 69 posts of professor in 33 subjects, 128 posts of associate professor in 39 subjects and 161 posts of assistant professor in 42 subjects on offer. Under the new advertisement, this recruitment has been started on vacant and newly created posts.