Teachers’ social media posts under watch in Moradabad

The Moradabad district administration is set to keep a close watch on the social media activity of government school teachers from primary and secondary education departments. The aim is to prevent teachers from making political, caste-based, and communal posts leading to controversies, officials said.

District magistrate (DM) Anuj Singh stated that a plan is being chalked out to make teachers more aware of the boundaries of their professional conduct in the digital space. “Providing quality education to students remains our top priority. Teachers will be sensitised about refraining from making political, communal, or caste-based comments on social media. An awareness workshop in this regard is also being planned,” Singh said.

Officials pointed out that the increasing reach of social media is influencing the education sector in disruptive ways. In several recent cases, teachers have been found posting politically sensitive content on social media platforms like Facebook, leading to public outrage and administrative intervention.

One such instance involved a teacher who was accused of showing more interest in political activities than in teaching. His posts favouring a specific political party and its leaders went viral, prompting a formal complaint by a party leader.

In another case from Thakurdwara last year, a teacher was accused of trying to display political clout by sharing photographs with political leaders, which, according to complaints, negatively impacted the learning atmosphere at the school.

Authorities said that an FIR was registered against a teacher last year for allegedly taking part in a protest involving communal and political agendas. Following legal action, the education department suspended the teacher concerned.

Explaining the limits of political involvement for teachers, Devendra Singh, state vice-president of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Teachers Association, said: “A teacher may personally support a political party. Teachers at aided Inter colleges can even contest elections. However, they must ensure that their political ambitions do not affect their teaching responsibilities.”

Sarvesh Sharma, district president of the Uttar Pradesh Primary Teachers Association, added, “Teachers who are active on social media must steer clear of political issues. They are only allowed to be part of non-political unions. If a teacher posts political content or comments online, it violates service rules. In council schools, teachers must resign before becoming politically active.”

The administration’s plan includes hosting workshops and awareness programs to reinforce professional ethics among teachers in the digital age. According to officials, the aim is to prevent any activities -- online or offline -- that may compromise the educational environment or the trust reposed in teachers by students and society.