Teachers, students protest brutal attack on BHU prof

Over 300 teachers and several students staged a dharna near the main gate of the Banaras Hindu University here on Wednesday to protest the attack on Telugu department head Prof. CS Ramachandra Murthy by some miscreants. They demanded that the accused be arrested at the earliest. UPCC chief Ajay Rai visits Prof Murthy at BHU Trauma Centre in Varanasi on Wednesday (Sourced)

Prof Murthy was attacked with a metal bar on Monday. He suffered fractures in both of his hands. Admitted to BHU Trauma Centre, he said the miscreants stopped him, thinking he was someone else and attacked him.

Enraged over the incident, the agitating professors and students protested, which they ended after police assured them that the accused would be arrested within 48 hours.

Assistant commissioner of police Gaurav Kumar Singh said an FIR was registered in the case, and three teams were constituted to arrest the accused.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Rai visited Prof Murthy at the Trauma Centre.

He condemned the attack on him and said, “Teachers are being attacked in a national institution like BHU, and governments are remaining silent spectators. We demand that a judicial inquiry be conducted into this incident. The culprits should be arrested immediately, and the BHU administration should clarify why they have remained silent on this attack till now.”

Rashtriya Shikshak Mahasangh, a teachers’ body, also condemned the attack on the professor. Its working president Prof. Udayan Mishra and higher education in-charge Prof. Dharmendra Singh said the entire education world was shocked by the attack on Prof Murthy.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, too, expressed deep anger over the incident. In a note to the media, its BHU unit demanded that security on the campus be tightened.

Rector and officiating vice-chancellor Prof. Sanjay Kumar also visited Prof. Murty at the Trauma Centre, and assured him of full support as he recovered.