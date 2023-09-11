Teaching aspirant ends life allegedly after harassment in college

Lucknow A 24-year-old fourth semester student of diploma in elementary education (D.El.Ed.) ended his life in his house in Husainabad locality under Thakurganj police station limits here on Sunday morning, said police.

The police said that the victim hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his room on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. (Pic for representation)

D.El.Ed is a two-years diploma course that is focused on child education and trains aspirants to teach students of primary and upper primary level.

Family members alleged that the victim committed suicide due to scary stories told by his teachers about the school where he was doing internship at present. His mother also alleged that his teacher Prajapati was harassing him.

His body was found by the family members on Sunday morning. The police have sent the body for postmortem examination and are further probing the matter. They, however, denied getting any written complaint about harassment in the matter.

The victim’s mother informed media persons that her son was doing diploma in elementary education from a Kakori college on the outskirts and was presently doing internship offered by the college authorities in a girls’ school.

She said the deceased had told her that his teacher had told him a story about a 2019 batch D.El.Ed student, who was doing an internship in the same girls’ school and had committed suicide when a girl student died after consuming eatables given by him

.

