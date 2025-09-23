Telibagh flyover gets green light, relief in store for PGI-bound commuters

LUCKNOW The long-pending Telibagh flyover project has finally received the green signal from the UP government. Once constructed, the 850-metre-long flyover will significantly ease traffic congestion at the Telibagh intersection, allowing ambulances and other vehicles to reach SGPGI and nearby areas without delay. A fresh survey was conducted by the UP State Bridge Corporation about 15 days ago following government directions. (Pic for representation)

The project, which has been in limbo for over three years, will now be undertaken at an estimated cost of ₹161 crore. The two-lane structure is designed to improve connectivity for routes towards Rae Bareli Road, Alambagh, Vrindavan Yojana and the SGPGI area.

A fresh survey was conducted by the UP State Bridge Corporation about 15 days ago following government directions. The project is now awaiting inclusion in the final implementation plan, but officials confirm that all necessary approvals have been secured and construction is expected to begin without further hurdles around December.

“The Telibagh intersection has long been a traffic bottleneck, with congestion lasting from early morning until late at night. Though the project was initially announced in 2023, delays in planning and budget approvals stalled its progress until now,” said an official of the UP State Bridge Corporation.

With the government’s green light, citizens — especially those seeking urgent medical care — can look forward to timely, hassle-free commutes in near future.

Samajik Sarokar Manch president Dr PK Gupta said: “The most immediate beneficiaries of this flyover will be patients and emergency vehicles heading to the SGPGI. With the area often choked due to convergence of six major roads — including Alambagh, Cantt and Vrindavan Colony — even ambulances frequently find themselves stuck in long traffic jams. The new flyover will directly alleviate this issue, ensuring smoother and faster access to the hospital.”

The flyover will also reduce vehicle load from the Agra Expressway and Kanpur route, making city navigation more efficient for commuters.

PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS

Flyover Length: 850 metres

Estimated Cost: ₹161 crore

Extension towards PGI: 60m for direct access

Primary benefit: Uninterrupted route for ambulances, critical patients