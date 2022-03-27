Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Tell new gen about India’s ancient knowledge system too: Union MoS Sarkar
Tell new gen about India’s ancient knowledge system too: Union MoS Sarkar

In his virtual address as the chief guest of the function marking conclusion of the celebrations of IIIT-A’s 20 year of foundation that started in 2018, Union MoS for education Subhas Sarkar stressed on opening of a dedicated department for this at IIIT-A
Published on Mar 27, 2022 11:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Union minister of state (MoS) for education Subhas Sarkar on Saturday called upon higher education institutions to apprise the new generation of the rich ancient knowledge system of India also. In his virtual address as the chief guest of the function marking conclusion of the celebrations of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A)’s 20 year of foundation that started in 2018, Sarkar stressed on opening of a dedicated department for this at IIIT-A.

He said the country has made its mark as a world power in the field of IT. The digital revolution has been successful in bringing about a massive change in the lives of the common man in the country. “India has proved its growing scientific prowess to the whole world by achieving unprecedented targets in various vaccination campaigns in a very short span. The modern generation should be well versed in its deep roots of knowledge”, said the minister in his virtual speech in the event held in hybrid (both online and offline) mode.

He appreciated the educational reforms made by IIIT-A recently such as introduction of orientation camps, flexible educational curriculum and even an exam-free education system. The institute has already adopted the new national education policy by implementing all these provisions.

Anand Deshpande, chairman, Board of Governors (BOG) of IIIT-A, called upon faculty and students to move forward with the goal of next 50 years. Guest of honour Padma Shri Prof Manindra Agrawal of IIT-Kanpur praised the initiative taken by IIIT-A in the field of education.

Director, IIIT-A, prof P Nagabhushan presided over the function. He threw light on the important decisions taken during his five-year tenure. He emphasised learning among students by eliminating the traditional examination system and implementing continuous evaluation method at IIIT-A.

