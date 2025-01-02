Temples, parks, zoo host thousands as Lucknow rings in 2025

Places of worship, historical monuments, shopping malls, public parks and the city zoo. Most public spots hosted a sizeable crowd as the city welcomed 2025 with much pomp and show. A massive crowd outside Janeshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow on Wednesday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

People began gathering at shrines, which stayed crowded throughout the day, shortly after midnight. Thousands were seen hanging out with their friends and families at Janeshwar Mishra, Lohia and Ambedkar public parks.

Janeshwar Mishra alone played host to 42,600 New Year revelers.

As many as 17,638 people spent their day with animals at Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, according to official figures. At the zoo, 11 ticket counters were opened to manage the crowd.

Similarly, footfalls in Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal, Kashiram Green Eco Garden people and Gomti Riverfront were recorded at 13,175, 7,769 and 3,590, respectively.

Long queues of people were seen at Bara Imambara as many wanted to visit Bhool Bhulaiya. On reaching the top of the 16th century monument, they gasped at the heritage zone and got photographs clicked.

People also enjoyed at shopping malls and relished fast food with their friends and family. At Sadar, Naka Hindola and Yahiyaganj gurudwaras, people prayed to the Guru Granth Sahib at midnight. A midnight mass was organised in churches. “St Joseph’s Cathedral in Hazratganj held divine services in Hindi and English,” said Fr Donald D’souza, the spokesperson of the Catholic Diocese in Lucknow.

Devotees formed a beeline at Hanuman Setu temple. Their haphazardly parked vehicles, however, led to traffic jams. Dakshinmukhi Hanuman temple at Hazratganj, Mankameshwar temple and Kali Bari temple in Ghasyari Mandi too stayed crowded. At Kali Bari temple, hot piping halwa, puri and sabzi were distributed among devotees, said Amit Goswami, the temple purohit. People also visited the Ramakrishna Math to attend Kalpataru rituals. A Gita quiz was held at Indian Society of Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Meanwhile, several celebrated the first day of the year with the underserved. Women boxers from Josh Boxing Academy in Malihabad, in association with children’s NGO Human Unity Movement, spent the day with underprivileged children. Blankets and celebratory snacks were given to the young kids. Madad Sahyog Guidance NGO also distributed blankets and winter clothes to such children near LDA Colony.