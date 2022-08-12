Terror suspect with JeM links arrested in Saharanpur
Lucknow The UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) on Friday arrested a suspected terror operative, Mohammed Nadeem (25), who allegedly had links with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) . Nadeem was arrested from west UP’s Saharanpur district. The ATS officials said JeM terror organisation had tasked him with eliminating suspended BJP spokesman Nupur Sharma, who allegedly made an objectionable statement against Prophet Mohammad during a TV debate.
They said the suspect was also planning to carry out Fidayeen attack on any government building or police station.
Nadeem is the second terror suspect arrested in the past three days.
ATS officials said the suspect was arrested from Kundakala village under Gangoh police station limits of Saharanpur district. The suspect is claimed to be highly radicalised and influenced with Jihadi thinking of JeM and working on the same lines for the past many years.
In a press note shared by the UP ATS, the police officials informed that several WhatsApp chats and voice chats with people associated with the terror group as well as PDF documents related to ‘Explosive Course Fidayeen Force’ were retrieved from his phone. They said the suspect had confessed that he had links with the terror organization for the past four years (since 2018) and was in constant touch with them.
UP ATS additional director general (ADG), Naveen Arora said the suspect revealed during interrogation that he was trained to create virtual numbers and social media virtual IDs and had provided over 30 such virtual numbers and social media IDs to terror organizations. He was in touch with terror operatives through WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, IMO, Telegram and Club House social media applications.
The ADG said he was also planning to go to Afghanistan and Pakistan for terror training and move to Syria through Egypt. He said the suspect had revealed details of his Indian associates and further probe was under way to trace them. The suspect would be further interrogated after seeking his custody remand. He said the suspect had been booked under IPC sections 121-A (waging war against the country), 123 (concealing existence of a design to wage war against the country) and sections 13, 18 and 38 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).
Earlier, the ATS on Tuesday claimed to have foiled a terror plot to target Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers, after the arrest of an alleged ISIS operative, Sabah-ud-deen Azmi, from UP’s Azamgarh district. He was allegedly in touch with ISIS recruiters Abu Umar and Abu Bakar Al-Shami through phone and instant messaging applications. The accused had been allegedly propagating ISIS ideology through different social media platforms and he also created a telegram channel Al-Saqr Media to brainwash young Muslim youths and rope them in for his terror operations.
