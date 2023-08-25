Meethika Dwivedi: I started mazak-mazak mei but now the game is bit serious

Social media influencer and Lucknowite Meethika Dwivedi aka The Sound Blaze asserts that creating original content every week or month is surely not a cakewalk for the new-age creators. Meethika Dwivedi

“It’s not a joke to create a joke! Gone are the days jab bina pressure ke kaam ho jata tha. It’s a herculean task because you must keep your game up. The new content should be a notch up than the previous one and lastly it should not fall flat. The aim is to gain the maximum number of followers and lose none. You cannot afford to go easy and just let it be. Social media is a tough place to be and survive. I started mazak mazak mei but now the game is every bit serious,” says the 18-year-old influencer with 2.8 million followers.

Meethika Dwivedi with Arbaaz Khan

Dwivedi came up with her first video during the lockdown. “I used to see others making these videos aur aise hi bas apne school friends ko target karte hue, I came up with a video that was liked by my friends and classmates. Then my friends coaxed me to create more fun reels on youngsters who create an Insta-story on everything in life. At that time my aim was to have 5K followers.Then for the longest time I had no idea that it would become so big. When my gender-bender video earned 5.2 million likes I was like oh yeh toh serious ho gya hai bhailog!”

Recently, Dwivedi also released her 24-episode podcast for a known platform and was amazed with the response she got. “I realised one thing that it’s not always jo dikhta hai wahi bikta hai. The content that entertains people will find the audience irrespective of the medium. My content is always youth centric including dil-wil, pyar-vaar (laughs) and of course gender comparisons. These topics connect well with all and bring smile on many faces.”

The youngster recalls how her parents couldn’t understand what was she doing on social media. “My parents only started to take me seriously when Arbaaz (Khan, actor) sir, who had seen my videos, asked his team to fix a meeting with me when he was in Lucknow. It was then my family and relatives understood that yeh ladki kuch toh sahi kar rahi hai. And then there was no looking back.”

For now, Dwivedi is also focusing on her brand ad-content. “This kind of work does bring along pressure but, at the same time, I am enjoying it and making thoda money too. I did try my hand at stand-up and hopefully maybe I’ll also try my luck in acting but that will be much later in life.”

