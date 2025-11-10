The Spectrum Art Fair: Artworks of actor-painter Pankaj Jha and 110 other artists mesmerise Lucknowites

Artworks by actor-painter-poet Pankaj Jha, three Padma Shri recipients—Shyam Sharma, Bhoori Bai, and Vijay Sharma—and 107 other artists are on display during the The Spectrum Art Fair in the state capital. Two paintings by actor-painter-poet Pankaj Jha are on display at Phoenix Palassio mall in Lucknow(Photo: HT)

The exhibition has been curated by Bhupesh Asthana, Rajesh Kumar, and Gopal Samantray.

The exhibiton is drawing arts lovers in large numbers

Jha, known for his role in the OTT series Panchayat, is a trained artist who holds a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts (Painting) from the College of Arts & Crafts, Patna University. He has displayed two paintings inspired by his childhood memories of the Kosi river.

“I prefer not to talk about my creations. My works are my expression of a particular moment, and it would be wrong on my part to talk about it and influence others. I put my thoughts on the canvas, and then it is for viewers to interpret them in their own ways," Jha told HT City.

Chief guest Sanjay Prasad with Sanjeev Sareen at the exhibition

Artists from different parts of the country have exhibited their creations, which include paintings, sculptures, ceramics, murals, prints, miniatures, photography, textiles, the unique Majuli masks of Assam, and wash-style paintings.

Spectrum Art Fair

Organiser Neha Singh from Florence Art Gallery said, “The showcase features a wide range of traditional and contemporary Indian art. The endeavour is to bring 111 creative minds from different mediums and parts of the country under one roof and make them accessible to the public."

Creations of Padma Shri Shayam Sharma from Bihar, Padma Shri Bhoori Bai from Madhya Pradesh and Padma Shri Vijay Sharma from Uttarakhand are put on display during the exhibition

The exhibition was inaugurated by Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary of home and information for Uttar Pradesh, in the presence of the mall's head, Sanjeev Sarin.

“Visitors will get an opportunity to explore diverse forms of Indian art and interact directly with the artists,” said Sarin.

Artist Bhupesh, who is also one of the curators, added, “Organising such an exhibition in an open space provides major exposure, as a large number of art lovers are able to view the works. It is very inspiring for the artists and sculptors.”

