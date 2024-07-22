It’s gratifying: Durgesh Kumar on Bhushan becoming a key character in Panchayat

Actor Durgesh Kumar aka Bhushan from the OTT series Panchayat finds it surreal to be recognised across generations. “It’s every actor’s dream ki aapke kaam ko saraha jaaye aur aapko pehchaan mile. Currently, I am in a phase where things are on a roll. It feels like everything is happening in the best way possible.” Actor Durgesh Kumar

An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD), the actor adds, “Woh din bhi the jab sirf kaam dhoondhte the. Since I am an NSD pass out and was also part of its repertoire, I eventually fell in love with acting. I always knew that whenever I would started working, I would enact every character with complete honesty. Acting is everything to me and nothing can be above it in this lifetime,” says Kumar.

Talking about his series being declared the most-watched OTT show, he adds, “It’s a blessing that all our efforts are paying off. Our team left no stone unturned and valued each actor, and the result is in front of us.”

The actor is happy with the way his character shaped up: “From working for eight days in the first season to shooting for an entire month, my character became one of the central ones in Panchayat. It’s the most gratifying experience for me. Memes of ‘Dekh raha hai Binod’ (his famous dialogue from the show) went on to become a rage among youngsters. It was such a great feeling... I only have gratitude for all who loved me as Bhushan.”

Last seen in Bhakshak and Laapaata Ladies, Kumar says that he’s focused on his future projects. “I’m trying to take on projects with good content, including Gangs of Ghaziabad, Ratanpura and Kartavya. Panchayat 4 is also in its scripting phase,” says the actor.