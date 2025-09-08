This Deepostav: Ayodhya to light 26 lakh diyas for Guinness World Record

The temple town is preparing to script history again as it gears up to light over 26 lakh earthen lamps on the ghats of the Saryu River during Deepotsav on October 19, a state government official said on Monday. The attempt aims to surpass last year’s Guinness World Record of 22.23 lakh diyas. The massive display of devotion will be officially monitored by Guinness World Records adjudicators in the presence of top state officials, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (File photo)

“This is more than a number,” Mukesh Kumar Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture, said. “It is about showcasing the country’s unmatched devotion and cultural continuity. Each diya is a tribute to Lord Ram and a reflection of the people’s faith.”

The lighting will take place at the iconic Ram ki Paidi and adjoining ghats, where thousands of volunteers from Awadh University will ensure proper placement, lighting, and documentation of each diya, as mandated by Guinness guidelines.

Along with the record attempt, the occasion will feature the largest-ever collective Aarti on the banks of the Saryu, with more than 1,100 spiritual leaders and seers participating.