This election is for saving democracy, Constitution, says Digvijay Singh

PRAYAGRAJ: Former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh and Rajya Sabha member Digvijay Singh slammed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on different issues while addressing a public meeting at an intermediate college in Dharwara, Karchhana in trans-Yamuna area here on Thursday. Congress leader and former MP CM Digvijay Singh addressing a public rally in Karachhana area of Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT)

Digvijay Singh sought support for INDIA Alliance candidate from Allahabad Parliamentary constituency Ujjawal Raman Singh contesting on Congress symbol.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s record of speaking lies remains unbroken. BJP’s promise of making a developed India will be completed after 23 years. This election is for saving democracy and the Constitution of the country. Governments keep changing but there is no dent to the Constitution. However, the BJP’s slogan of crossing 400 seats indicates that it wants to change the Constitution besides ending the reservation system. This fight is between two ideologies,” Digvijay claimed.

Digvijay Singh said no decision was taken in favour of farmers, youths and poor during the last 10 years. Earlier, around 10 grams of gold could be bought after selling four quintals of rice but now the farmers were not even getting the cost of their produce. Cost of mustard oil increased but not the mustard seed and soyabean. BJP waived off loans of many industrialists, he added.

“The BJP is spreading hatred in the name of Hindu and Muslim and the people will not forgive them. Lord Ram is revered by all Hindus but BJP worked against Sanatan religion by consecration of Lord Ram in half-built temple,” Digvijay alleged.

Digvijay Singh also commented on Agniveer scheme, black money and demonetization and said that the government had failed on every issue. Praising Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Digvijay Singh said that INDIA alliance would fulfill all its promises.

Samajwadi Party leader Reoti Raman Singh also addressed the rally, saying that he had come for the last time to ask for votes for his son Ujjawal Raman Singh. Senior Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders attended the public meeting.