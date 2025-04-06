This week, heatwave first, rain relief later: IMD

Isolated pockets in the western and southern parts of the state may experience marginal heatwave on Monday, weathermen said on Saturday. (Rajesh Kumar)

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said heatwave conditions were very likely at isolated places in West UP over the next 48 hours. However, Tarai and southern parts of the state may experience few spells of rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Due to daytime radiative heating, temperature may rise by one to two degrees till Monday. Marginal heatwave may occur at isolated areas in the pockets of West and South UP. From Tuesday, wind pattern is likely to change due to strong westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal. This interaction between easterly and western disturbances will lead to rain in Tarai and then likely towards southern parts of UP,” said Atul Kumar Singh, a senior scientist at the Lucknow Met office on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in eight cities, mercury crossed 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Prayagraj remained the hottest in the state at 41.6 degrees, which was 4.2 degrees above normal; Varanasi (BHU) sizzled at 40.5, Kanpur (IAF) at 40.3, Hamirpur and Fatehpur at 40.2, Sultanpur at 40.1, and Ghazipur at Fursatganj 40.

Over the last 24 hours, there was no major change in night temperatures, which were above normal (+1.6 °C to +3.0 °C) in Kanpur (Auraiya, Etawah, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat) and Meerut (Bagpat, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Hapur) divisions; and normal (minus 1.5 °C to +1.5 °C) in the rest of the divisions. The lowest minimum temperature of 14.6 °C in UP was recorded in Bahraich.