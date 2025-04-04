Those in power nurturing land mafia: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) people are illegally occupying land of farmers, poor and even the government land. He further alleged that land mafia were being nurtured by those in power. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

In a statement issued on Friday, Yadav alleged, “Not only in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya, Lucknow or Kanpur, but in reality, in the BJP rule, many ‘commissionerates’ of land mafia have been formed in the entire Uttar Pradesh.”

“Be it charitable land or ponds, permanent land mafia protected, sponsored and nurtured by the BJP are active on these, while temporary land mafia are doing illegal work in broad daylight in illegal mining or deforestation. Records after records of illegal occupation of land are being made under the rule of ‘Bharatiya Zameen (land) Party’,” the SP chief alleged.

“The BJP is the biggest land mafia party. Corruption in land is at its peak. BJP people are engaged in buying and selling and occupying lands at various places in connivance with the officials. In Ayodhya, the BJP government gave the acquired lands to its close ones. A lot of land of farmers and businessmen was taken away and they were not even given proper compensation,” he further alleged.

“Farmers and the poor are not getting justice. The future of the youth is in dark. The BJP government is doing anti-constitutional work. The BJP is anti-PDA. This government first snatched the honour and respect of the PDA, then reservation in jobs and now it has its eyes on the lands of the PDA community,” the SP chief alleged.

“In 2027, the PDA community will work together with the people of Uttar Pradesh to break the arrogance of the BJP,” he claimed.