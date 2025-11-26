Those who made sacrifices for Ram temple cause must be at peace today: Mohan Bhagwat

Describing the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple as a day of great significance, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said those who made sacrifices for the Ram temple in Ayodhya must be at peace today. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (HT)

Addressing the gathering in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries at the Ram temple complex, Bhagwat said: “Ashok Singhal Ji must have truly found peace today.”

He was referring to Vishva Hindu Parishad leader the late Ashok Singhal who had played an important role in the Ram Mandir movement.

“Mahant Ramchandra Das Ji Maharaj, Dalmia Ji, and innumerable saints, householders, and students who persevered and sacrificed for Ram Mandir and could not witness this moment must be at peace today,” Bhagwat said. Mahant Ramchandra Das Paramhans was the head of the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, which played a leading role in the Ayodhya movement. By Dalmia Ji, Bhagwat referred to Vishnu Hari Dalmia, a VHP leader who also played a leading role in the Ayodhya movement.

“Today, construction of the temple is complete, and the flag has been hoisted. It is a historic and deeply fulfilling moment, a day of fulfilment and reaffirmation of the resolve passed down by our ancestors,” he added.

“The flag of Ram Rajya, which once flew in Ayodhya, spreading peace and joy across the world, has now risen again to its rightful pinnacle,” he said.

“We have witnessed this in our own lifetime. This flag is a symbol of dharma. Just as it took time to hoist it so high, it took decades to build this temple. Even if we set aside five centuries of longing, the last 30 years involved tireless effort,” Bhagwat said.

“Through this temple, we have elevated the values that safeguard the well-being of the entire world. The saffron colour of the flag represents dharma itself,” the RSS chief said.

He explained that the Kovidara tree symbol on the flag is rooted in the traditions of the Raghukul, resembling the Kachnar tree while combining qualities of the Mandar and Parijat trees.

“Trees stand in the sun, provide shade, bear fruit, and share it with others,” Bhagwat said, adding that “‘Vrikshah Satpurushaah Iva” meaning trees are like virtuous people.

“If we are to live such a life, we must remain committed to righteousness, even amidst adversity, scarcity, or a world consumed by selfishness,” he added.

Bhagwat highlighted that the Kachnar tree is medicinal and edible, symbolising a life of usefulness and virtue.

Similarly, the Sun represents brilliance and unwavering determination, he added.

“It is a chariot, with a single wheel, no clear path, seven horses, reins held by a serpent, and a charioteer without legs, yet it traverses the sky from east to west every day, tirelessly achieving its purpose. Accomplishment comes through self-reliance,” said Bhagwat.

Reflecting on history, he noted that the Hindu society has demonstrated resilience over five centuries of struggle.

“Truth is eternal, represented by Omkar. We must establish an India that shares this truth with the world. Our resolve has borne fruit. The work of creating an India that spreads dharma, knowledge, shelter, and positive outcomes globally has begun. Keeping this symbol in mind, we must work together, continuously, even in adversity,” the RSS chief advised.

He added, “Svaam svaam charitam shiksharan pruthivyaam sarvamanavaah”, meaning all humanity should learn from the character of Indians.

Concluding his address, he said, “Ram Lalla is present among us. Drawing inspiration from Him, we must accelerate our work.”

Ending his speech, the RSS chief said: “I extend my best wishes to all followers of Sanatan Dharma and citizens of India, hoping this sacred moment instills penance, devotion, and determination in our hearts.”