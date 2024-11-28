Those who promote nepotism can never be role models: CM

Training guns on opposition parties, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said those who promote nepotism under the garb of socialism could never become the role model for the country’s youths. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath awarding honorary DLitt to poet Kumar Vishwas at Allahabad University on Wednesday (HT)

“What did Ram Manohar Lohia say? A true socialist can work without having any attachments. Aren’t these people [the Samajwadi Party] flattering a particular family by becoming their slaves?” he was quoted as saying by PTI. He also said the original copy of the Indian Constitution did not have words ‘secularism’ and ‘socialism’ in its Preamble, and those who strangled the Constitution were now making noises about saving it.

Speaking as the chief guest of the 136th convocation ceremony of the University of Allahabad (AU) here, Adityanath attacked opposition parties and said the Indian wisdom never considered religion to be only a mode of worship.

He pointed out that India adopted its Constitution on November 26, 1949, and it came into force from January 26, 1950.

Recently, a division bench of the Supreme Court dismissed pleas challenging the insertion of words ‘socialist’ and ‘secular’ in the Preamble.

The CM said the original copy of the document did not have these words anywhere.

“These two words were added when the parliament was dissolved in the country and the powers of the judiciary were blunted. The democracy in this country was attacked and those who strangled the Constitution are now making noises about saving the Constitution,” he observed.

Yogi said the opposition parties had been claiming that the Constitution and democracy were in danger. “...These people not only tried to tamper with the Constitution as per their will, but also tried to paralyse the democracy completely.”

Adityanath urged the youth to embrace a positive attitude towards reforms and not deprive themselves of new knowledge.

He emphasised that every new piece of knowledge is a science in its own right, and distancing oneself from it creates self-imposed barriers.

He also condemned those attempting to divide students and other youths on the basis of caste, opinion and religion, and called them “perpetrators of a grave injustice”.

In his address, the CM said India had a broad understanding of religion. “According to the original text of the Indian Constitution, religion is defined as the flow of duty, morality, and ethical values that guide the lives of individuals and society. Our philosophy teaches that religion is not limited to mere rituals practiced on specific days, but is instead the force that drives our cultural progress and paves the way for liberation in the afterlife.”

At the function, the CM conferred degrees on graduating students. Earlier, vice-chancellor Sangita Srivastava welcomed the CM by presenting him with a memento and a shawl. AU chancellor Ashish Kumar Chauhan administered the oath to the passing out students. Also, the CM awarded the honorary degree of DLitt to poet Kumar Vishwas on behalf of the university.

Vishwas praised the CM and called him the “biggest source of energy in the country”. He described CM Yogi as someone who is realizing the concept of Ramrajya, much like Bharat.

Ministers Swatantra Dev Singh and Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, mayor Ganesh Kesharwani, and many other political leaders were present. (With PTI inputs)

‘Universities should consider forming youth parliament instead of students’ union’

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words on educated youngsters joining politics, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that universities should consider whether a youth parliament can be formed instead of a students’ union.

At the 136th convocation ceremony of the Allahabad University, Adityanath said, “For this youth parliament, it should be decided in every class that no student will contest elections in the first year itself.” “Representatives should be elected from every class in the first year and then it should be decided that among the representatives, who should be fielded in elections in the second or third years or at the post-graduate level,” he added.

Adityanath said he once met an aged man in a university and was told that he was the vice-president of the students’ union and his son is a BA student in the same university.

“I felt that the man had taken admission in the university only to become an office-bearer of the students’ union. There should be a limit to this too. If someone wants to stay in a university for long, he should enrol himself for some research activities. A time limit should be fixed for contesting the student union elections,” he said.

On his visit to Prayagraj, Adityanath met the family members of late Justice (retired) Giridhar Malviya, former chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and great-grandson of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya who passed away recently. The chief minister offered his condolences to his family members and highlighted Giridhar Malviya’s invaluable contributions to the country as a distinguished figure in education and justice, according to a press statement. PTI