Three dead as chemical-laden truck, dumper collide in Unnao

Three persons were charred to death and another sustained injuries after a chemical-laden truck and a dumper collided head-on near the Murray Company Turn on the Hardoi–Unnao Road in Unnao district early on Wednesday. (For representation)

The impact of the collision triggered a massive explosion, and within minutes, both vehicles were engulfed in flames. Eyewitnesses said the drivers of the two vehicles and a cleaner were trapped inside the cabins as the fire spread rapidly. Despite efforts by locals, the men could not be rescued and remained stuck for nearly half an hour.

The deceased were identified as Mahipal, the DCM truck driver from Muzaffarnagar; Pawan Yadav, the dumper driver; and Sumit, the cleaner. Sonu, the truck’s second cleaner, managed to escape by jumping out of the cabin through a window. He sustained injuries to his leg and was admitted to the district hospital.

Residents recounted that the explosion was so loud it was heard nearly half a kilometre away, while flames shot up to 15 feet high.

The accident led to a traffic jam with vehicles stranded on both sides of the road. Police and fire brigade personnel battled the blaze for nearly three hours before bringing it under control. Traffic movement was restored by around 6 am.

SP Unnao Deepak Bhuker said the charred bodies were retrieved after breaking open the cabin doors and sent for a post-mortem examination. Both vehicles had since been removed from the site, he added.