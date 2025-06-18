Three labourers trapped in Lko’s Ganeshganj wall collapse

A wall of a dilapidated house collapsed during renovation work in Ganeshganj’s Peepalwali Gali, trapping three labourers under the debris, on Monday evening. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to police, the incident occurred around 7:30 PM when repair work was underway at the old structure.

Eyewitnesses said that one of the house’s walls gave way and collapsed without warning on the workers identified as Kanshiram, Mohammad, and Ayyub, burying them under a pile of rubble.

Locals immediately alerted the police. A team from Naka police station reached the spot, and with help from residents, managed to pull all three out from the debris. The victims were rushed to Civil Hospital.

While Mohammad and Ayyub sustained minor injuries and were discharged after primary treatment, Kanshiram was reported to be seriously injured and is currently under medical supervision, officials said.

Police said preliminary investigation suggests the wall collapsed due to the poor condition of the structure. Authorities are likely to take further action against the building owner for negligence.