Three new criminal laws will provide time-bound justice, says Uttar Pradesh DGP

The three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023 -- are more focused on providing justice to the victim, and not punishment to accused, in a time-bound manner and lessen the discretion of the investigation agency, said Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Prashant Kumar on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar at a session on the three new criminal laws. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The new criminal laws will come into force from July 1, replacing the colonial era Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and Indian Evidence Act.

Addressing an interactive session on the new laws at the state police headquarters, Kumar said the intent behind these laws is to provide justice within three years and get rid of cases pending for several years in a very “transparent and genuine manner.”

He said these laws are aimed to ease the legal process and increase the conviction rate up to 90%.

“The new laws are more transparent as they will make it mandatory for investigators to inform the complainant about the development in the investigation within 90 days. The laws related to crime against children and women have been made sterner and more specific,” said the DGP.

Sharing more information, Additional Director General (ADG), Training, Sunil Kumar Gupta said there are six sections of minor offences in which there is a provision of community punishment by making the accused do some community work for a limited period. He said sedition has been entirely abolished and now the new law stands for causing harm to sovereignty and integrity of the country.

The ADG said there is a provision to register a people’s FIR at any police station as a zero FIR and later transfer it to the police station concerned under which jurisdiction the spot of crime falls. He said the consent of the deputy superintendent of police (DySP) and above ranks will be required to arrest elderly, physically disabled or accused in crime that has punishment of less than three years’ imprisonment.

Forensic evidence has been made mandatory in the crime which has punishment of over seven years’ imprisonment.

BNS SECTION 103 (1) FOR MURDER

Murder, which currently comes under Indian Penal Code section 302, will now be under BNS section 103 (1) while abetment of suicide (IPC section 306) will be punishable under BNS section 108.