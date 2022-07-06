Three of Agra family die in “suicide pact”, financial stress possible reason
Three members of a family, including a couple and their 8-year-old daughter, were found dead inside their house at Awas Vikas Colony within limits of Sikandra police station of Agra on Wednesday morning, police said.
“The bodies of 35-year-old man along with his 30-year-old wife and daughter were found hanging inside a room at the house. A suicide note was found from the house that contained emotional statements,” said SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary.
The SSP said the couple’s son (10) was the lone survivor and it appears that the boy had apparently not given his consent to this “suicide pact”.
The official said the boy had informed the family members who then called the police. The police soon reached the spot and sent the bodies for post mortem.
Primary probe revealed that the man was currently unemployed and under some financial stress.
The SSP said questioning of their kin revealed that the man had moved to Haridwar after marriage about 15 years ago but had returned to Agra some time back. But he could not get any work and was under stress. They also said the family was surviving on the support of relatives.
Kidnapping accused GRP constable enjoyed political patronage
Government Railway Police constable Alok Tiwari, accused of kidnapping and torturing a city trader for extortion, enjoyed patronage of a senior politician, said sources in the police department. The politician's gunner too is a partner in his business of second hand sale of four wheelers, they added. The constable and Rahul's aides were booked, on Monday, for kidnapping and torturing for extorting money from a city trader Mohan Vishwakarma.
Amritsar Improvement Trust ex-chief Dinesh Bassi arrested for irregularities
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested Congress leader Dinesh Bassi for alleged irregularities that led to losses to the Amritsar Improvement Trust during his tenure as its chairman from 2019-21. After a preliminary inquiry, Bassi was booked under Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code besides under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
Smarter AI based video surveillance at 26 NCR stations in U.P. by Jan 2023
A high tech internet-based video surveillance system is being installed at 756 railway stations across 10 railway zones of the country, including 26 stations of North Central Railways. The 26 NCR stations to be equipped with VSS under Nirbahaya fund include Gwalior, Agra Fort, Aligrah, Mirzapur, Vindhyachal, Anwarganj and Raja ki Mandi, Babina, Datia, Mahoba, Phaphund, Tundla, Orai, Etawah, Lalitpur, Sikohabad, Firozabad, Banda and Murena among others.
Dozen more secondary schools in Prayagraj get smart classrooms
As many as 12 government-aided and government-run secondary schools in Prayagraj have been equipped with smart class facilities under the Smart City initiative's second phase, said state education department officials. These schools will also be able to connect with smart schools in other cities of the state through live streaming in the coming months. Earlier in the first phase, eight schools were embellished with smart class facilities.
Contractor of under-construction building booked for death of six-year-old in Dombivli
An FIR has been registered against the contractor of the under-construction building, where a six-year-old boy died after falling into a six-foot deep lift shaft filled with water in Dombivli on Tuesday. The contractor was identified as Rupesh Patil, 36, who was booked by Dombivli Manpada police under IPC Section 304A, causing death by negligence.
