Three of family in Jaunpur die after leaking LPG cylinder catches fire
Three persons, including a minor boy, died while two others were injured when a leaking LPG cylinder kept inside a hut caught fire in Kewatli village of Maharajganj in Jaunpur on Thursday morning, police said.
Police said the mishap took place when Neelam, (28), wife of one Akhilesh Vishwakarma (30) of Kewatli, was going to boil milk. Her husband Akhilesh, two children Shivansh (5) and Yuvraj (3) were sleeping in the hut at the time of the incident.
As she lit a match stick, the LPG leaking from domestic cylinder caught fire and within no time engulfed the entire hut.
Hearing their screams, locals ran to the spot and Akhilesh’s elder brother Suresh, 32, tried to rescue all the four by jumping into the inferno, police said.
With the help of locals, Suresh was able to bring out all the four. The police then took them to a nearby government hospital where after giving first aid doctors referred them to district hospital.
However, Suresh, Neelam and Shivansh died of burn injuries during treatment while conditions of Akhilesh and his other son were said to be critical, said police.
-
Prostate Cancer: Causes, symptoms, risk factors and treatment
“Cancer of the prostate is the second leading site of cancer among males in metro cities like Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune and the third leading cause in cities like Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The main reason for the increase in Prostatic cancer is due to an increase in the aged population, changing lifestyles, increased awareness, and easy access to medical facilities in cities,” said Dr Prasanth Kandra.
-
Coach rescues US swimmer Anita Alvarez after she faints midway while competing
Her coach Andrea Fuentes, who was present at the pool side, then jumped into action and averted a tragedy at the world championships swimming competition.
-
‘Just like prez polls’: Cong's Kharge fires salvo at BJP as Maha crisis deepens
Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress party will stand with the MVA regime and wants to work together. "The present Maharashtra government is doing developmental work in the state. [The] BJP [is] trying to destabilise the Maharashtra government. They did the same in the past too in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, [and] Goa,” he was quoted as saying.
-
No Rani Rampal again as India announce 18-member squad for 2022 CWG
Star striker Rani Rampal has been left out of the Indian women's hockey squad for the 2022 Commonwealth Games, with goalkeeper Savita Punia set to lead the 18-member squad which was announced on Thursday. Rani had earlier been left out of the squad for the upcoming FIH World Cup after being unable to recover fully from a hamstring injury. Coach Janneke Schopman had said at the time that Rani is yet to fully recover from the knock that has kept her largely out of action since she led the team's inspirational performance at last year's Tokyo Olympics.
-
Fit-again R Ashwin joins Team India before Tour Match against Leicestershire
Team India received a big boost before the start of their tour of England as star all-rounder R Ashwin joined the squad on Thursday before the start of India's Tour Match against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics